Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band plot Fire on the Mountain Tour

A pair of legendary country-rock bands have announced plans for a joint tour.

The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band will join forces for the Fire on the Mountain Tour, slated to cross the U.S. later this year. The 21-date trek begins in the spring with shows scheduled for April and May. The bands will break in the summer and resume the tour from August through early November.

The bands have collaborated several times throughout their multi-decade careers. Charlie played fiddle on several of MTB's early albums, and the two acts have also performed together during Charlie's annual all-star concert, Volunteer Jam.

"We have played more shows with the MTB through the years than any other band and have worked together for over 40 years," says Charlie in a statement. "We have so much history and so many memories and the music is so compatible that when we get together, the audience, CDB and MTB have a big ole Southern-style good time."

The Fire on the Mountain Tour, which is named after MTB's popular 1975 hit and CDB's debut album, will launch on April 23 in Enid, Oklahoma and wrap on November 7 in Clearwater, Florida. Scooter Brown Band will open on select dates.

Here are the dates for the 2020 Fire on the Mountain Tour:

4/23 -- Enid, OK, Stride Bank Center (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

4/24 -- Salina, KS, Tony's Pizza Event Center (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

4/30 -- Moon, PA, UPMC Events Center

5/1 -- Washington D.C., Warner Theater

5/2 -- Huber Heights, OH, Rose Music Center at The Heights

5/3 -- Evansville, IN, Victory Theatre

5/7 -- Waterbury, CT, Palace Theatre

5/8 -- Morristown, NJ, Mayo Performing Arts Center

5/9 -- Westbury, NY, Theatre at Westbury

5/14 -- Jackson, TN, Carl Perkins Civic Center

5/23 -- Cherokee, NC, Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

8/14 -- Cincinnati, OH, PNC Pavilion (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

8/28 -- Lancaster, PA, American Music Theatre (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

8/30 -- Webster, MA, Indian Ranch (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

9/4 -- Huron, SD, South Dakota State Fair

9/5 -- Deadwood, SD, Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center

9/11 -- Joliet, IL, Rialto Square Theatre

9/19 -- St. Charles, MO, The Family Arena (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

9/24 -- Meridian, MS, Riley Center for the Performing Arts

11/6 -- St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

11/7 -- Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall (w/ Scooter Brown Band)

