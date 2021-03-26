Chase Bryant announces his full-length debut, 'The Upbringing,' after a harrowing personal journey

Jeff Ray

Known for his top-10 hits “Take It On Back” and “Little Bit of You,” from 2014 and 2015, respectively, it’s been quite a while since Chase Bryant shared new music.



Now, the singer has returned: His long-awaited debut album, The Upbringing, is due out on July 16.

It’s been an eventful journey to releasing the project for Chase, whose songwriting documents a tumultuous period of his personal life. He struggled with anxiety and depression and even survived a suicide attempt.



Now, the singer’s new batch of music is grittier, more true to traditional country and more authentic than anything Chase has recorded before. The singer had a hand in writing 10 of the album’s 12 tracks.

Before he releases The Upbringing in full, Chase is previewing the project with two advance songs: The title track, as well the harmony-laden “High, Drunk and Heartbroke.”



If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.