Chase Rice lets his inner kid run free in “Lonely if You Are” music video

Chase Rice's brand-new music video for "Lonely if You Are" is a fun twist on a live concert video. The clip shows Chase, his band and crew getting ready for a show -- the only thing is, they're all played by young kids.

The singer tells Billboard that the concept actually took a while to come up with. Finally, he says, the idea sprung from a conversation with the video’s director.

“We just started talking about it with Reid [Long], who directed it, and started talking about the idea of ‘kids, kids, kids,’ and I love my nieces and nephews,” Chase explains. “They’re so funny to me. I thought, ‘What if we somehow have kids play us?’”

His only regret, he adds, was not being able to pay homage to a certain hairstyle. “I was only disappointed that we couldn’t get a little guy with a mohawk, like my real guitar player has,” he adds.

“Lonely if You Are” comes off Chase’s surprise release, The Album Part I, which came out last month.

