Chase Rice partners with Jack Daniel’s for three-part livestream series

BBR Music Group/Jack Daniel’s

As the pandemic wears on, Chase Rice has come up with a creative way to help support his longtime band and crew.

The “Lonely if You Are” singer announced this week that he’s teaming up with Jack Daniel’s for a three-part virtual concert called “Live From Twin Eagles Creek Farm.” The event takes its name from Chase’s Nashville-area property, where he’ll film the series.

Each of the three shows will feature a slightly different vibe and musical arrangement, from stripped-down and acoustic to a full-band performance. The three events will air on November 29, December 6 and December 13.



Tickets are $10 apiece, or $20 for a pass to all three shows. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit Chase’s trusty band and crew, who haven’t been able to work since the COVID-19 shutdowns took effect.

“I’ve been blessed to have the same band and crew by my side for several years now,” the singer explains. “…It’s important for me to continue to support my road family — just like they’ve always supported me.”

The singer also hints that fans who tune into his livestream might just be able to get a first taste of something new.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to [support my band and crew] than to put on some shows live from home and to maybe even share some new music while we’re at it!” Chase says.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.