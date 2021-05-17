Chase Rice releasing ‘The Album’ this month

BBR Music Group

Chase Rice is releasing The Album on May 28. The project will combine The Album Part I and The Album Part II, both released in 2020.

The Album includes all 11 songs from the two previous installments, including the top-10 hit “Lonely If You Are,” and his collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.”

The Album also features three new tracks: “The Nights,” “Bedroom” and “If I Didn’t Have You.”

“It’s crazy to look back now and see the journey this album has taken us on throughout writing and recording it,” Chase explains. “We shared so many of these songs with the fans as they were being written and got their input along the way — so it’s their journey and lives in these, too.”

Chase goes on: “I think this new music will always mean a bit more to me since it has carried us all through some strange and uncertain times.”

Chase will perform “Drinkin’ Beer” tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.

