Chase Rice responds to viral TikTok video of fan reacting to "Ride"

Kaiser Cunningham

TikTok user Kierra Lewis has Chase Rice cracking up with her reaction to his song, “Ride.”

In a viral TikTok video that’s amassed more than five million views, Kierra doesn’t hold back in her exuberant reaction to hearing the sensual song for the first time.

“This song had me acting a fool” she exclaims, with a picture of the single art behind her.

“I felt like I was in a scene of 50 Shades of Grey,” she adds, with Chase laughing all the while and calling Kierra his “hero.”

“Even if I gotta send a letter to heaven myself, I’m getting my prayers answered. I’m getting me a country man in 2021,” Kierra declares.

Originally co-written and recorded by pop singer SoMo, Chase released a cover of “Ride” in 2014 on his debut album, Ignite the Night, which reached #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and #3 on the Billboard 200.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.