Chase Rice saddles up for ‘GMA’ and contemplates his complicated relationship with cowboys

Kaiser Cunningham

Chase Rice brings his sense of irony to Good Morning America this Friday as he performs his new song, “I Hate Cowboys.”

It’s one of the two contrary title tracks of his new album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell, which comes out February 10.

“When you listen to the song you of course get that I don’t actually hate cowboys,” Chase clarifies. “I’m really fortunate to call several of them great friends.”

“But damn, doesn’t it make you crazy when Mr. Steal Your Girl kicks open the door — with that hat and those Wranglers, and he can two-step better than you, talk cooler than you?” he asks. “‘I Hate Cowboys’ is an ode to the fact that just like Taylor Sheridan writes in Yellowstone, ‘If it were easier everyone would cowboy’ … hell, I wish I could.”

Chase co-wrote the new tune with HARDY, Old Dominion‘s Brad Tursi and hit tunesmith Ross Copperman.

Tune in to GMA Friday starting at 7 a.m. to check out Chase’s performance. You’ll also be able to watch the “I Hate Cowboys” music video online that day.

