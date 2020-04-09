Chase Rice to deliver a virtual performance and special announcement on 'Good Morning America'

Good Morning America

Chase Rice had plans to head to New York City for a stop on "Good Morning America" before the COVID-19 shutdown took effect, and though he won't be there in person, the singer has found a creative way to keep his date with the show.

“We always have such a fun time bringing the band up to Times Square to perform, but when it became clear that everyone needed to stay home, our friends at ‘GMA’ really thought outside the box to still make this performance possible,” the singer says.

Chase plans to join the show by video, live from his Nashville farm, in the 8AM hour next Tuesday, April 14. You can tune in on ABC.

He’ll perform his current single, the top twenty-five hit “Lonely If You Are.” Additionally, the singer hints that he’s got an exciting announcement to share on the show.

“I’m excited to strip this song back to just me and a guitar, and hopefully bring a little much-needed joy to everyone’s morning!” he adds.

“Lonely If You Are” comes off of Chase’s project, The Album Part I, which he surprise-dropped in January. More recently, the singer has been putting his time in quarantine to good use, adding the finishing touches to The Album Part II and teasing his next release on social media.

