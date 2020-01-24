Chase Rice treats fans to surprise seven-song project, 'The Album Part I'

BBR Music Group

BBR Music GroupIt’s been over two years since Chase Rice released his last album, but now the singer is back with a project that he says his best work to date. On Friday, the singer surprise-released a seven-track project called The Album Part I, which includes his current single, “Lonely if You Are.”

“I chose to call this The Album because it’s the first thing I would encourage someone to listen to if they want to know who I am as an artist,” Chase explains. “My career has been such a roller coaster journey, but it’s all led to this moment and these songs. So much of what I’ve learned, so much of what I’ve fought through -- it’s all reflected in this music.”

The 34-year-old has led quite an eventful life. Before concentrating solely on music, he was a college football linebacker at the University of North Carolina, and later, a NASCAR pit crew member. Chase has also done a stint on reality television, appearing on Survivor: Nicaragua.

He scored his first #1 hit on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with “Eyes on You” in the spring of last year, building plenty of momentum leading up to the release of his new album.

Here’s the track list for The Album Part I, complete with songwriter information:

“American Nights” (Kevin Griffin, Martin Johnson; produced by Martin Johnson)

“Lonely If You Are” (Chase Rice, Lindsay Rimes, Hunter Phelps; produced by Chris DeStefano and Chase Rice)

“Everywhere” (Chase Rice, Zachary Kale, James McNair; produced by Zachary Kale)

“Best Night Ever” (Chase Rice, Chris DeStefano, Matt Jenkins; produced by Chris DeStefano)

“Messy” (Seth Ennis, Kylie Sackley; produced by Chris DeStefano)

“In the Car” (Chase Rice, Jesse Rice, Hunter Phelps, Mark Holman; produced by Chris DeStefano)

“Forever to Go” (Jordan Minton, Casey Brown, Geoffrey Warburton; produced by Casey Brown)

