"Chasin' You": Morgan Wallen reveals his third number one was inspired by a love he left behind

John Shearer

John ShearerMorgan Wallen locks in the third number one of his career so far, as "Chasin' You" finds its place at the top of the country chart this week.

It turns out the East Tennessee native's tale of lost love isn't hypothetical at all. In fact, it's an autobiographical account of chasing his dreams in Nashville, while leaving a significant other behind.

"This song is pretty special to me because...it was one of the first songs I wrote when I moved here," he tells ABC Audio, "just about something I was going through, and it kind of helped me get through it."

"So it's cool to be able to hear a real story of mine on the radio," he adds.

"Chasin' You" pretty well closes the chapter on his debut album, If I Know Me, and prepares Morgan to turn the page toward his sophomore effort.

"This is probably gonna be my last song off this album, and I kind of wanted to show a different side of me, you know, musically and vocally," he says of the song. "And I got to write it with Craig Wiseman, too, who is one of my good buddies and a mentor of mine. So it's just a special song all around to me."

In addition to writing huge hits like Tim McGraw's "Live Like You Were Dying," Craig's also one of the partners in Morgan's label, Big Loud.

"Chasin' You" follows Morgan's previous number ones, "Whiskey Glasses" and "Up Down" with Florida Georgia Line.

