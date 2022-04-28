“Cheers”: Chris Young announces an Old Dominion collab called “Everybody Needs a Song”

ABC

Chris Young is teaming up with the guys from Old Dominion for his next release, a feel-good track called “Everybody Needs a Song.”

The “Famous Friends” star previewed a snippet of his new track on his social media Thursday, also telling fans that the song will be out in full Friday. “Cheers to new music dropping on Friday with [Old Dominion],” Chris wrote.

The video teaser shows the two acts sharing a long-distance drink together, with Chris raising his glass to toast the camera and then — when the glass pulls away — revealing Old Dominion.

Chris has had a lot of success with collaborations lately. “Famous Friends,” his duet with Kane Brown, was not only a number-one hit but also the most-played country radio single of 2021. He and Cassadee Pope scored a big hit in 2016 with their song, “Think of You,” while “At the End of a Bar” — a team-up between Chris and Mitchell Tenpenny — is currently inside the top 30 at country radio.

