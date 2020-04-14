Chicago man waiting for $1,700 stimulus payment finds $8.2 million instead

A Chicago man received his first stimulus check from the federal government on Friday, but got a little more than he expected.

On Friday, Charles Calvin who is a volunteer firefighter in New Chicago, Indiana, went to withdraw $200 and noticed his account had $8.2 million in it.

Calvin was only supposed to receive $1,700.

Calvin called his bank first thing Monday morning and they said the only saw the $1,700.

“It kind of sucks,” he said. “You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again. But hey, once you’re poor you don’t have anywhere else to go but up.”

It is still unclear if this was an error on behalf of his bank or the federal government.