Chick-fil-A Backtracks on Email Promoting Closed Sunday as “National Sandwich Day”

National fast food chain Chick-fil-A is setting things straight, after company officials sent a promotional email last week welcoming customers to their stores on National Sandwich Day.

Sounds fine, right? Well, not in this case.

The problem is that the so-called “national holiday” falls on November 3, which of course is on a Sunday this year.

The chain is closed on Sundays.

That realization led the company to send a follow-up email with the subject line, “Well … this is awkward.”

The follow-up message states, “We recently sent an email that included a message about National Sandwich Day, which naturally we were very excited about. We didn’t realize it falls on Sunday when we are closed. We apologize for the confusion and hope to see you soon (Monday-Saturday).”

On a related note, competitor Popeyes used the occasion to announce that its popular chicken sandwich, which sold out weeks earlier than expected last summer, would make its return on Sunday.

Popeyes officials took a jab at Chick-fil-A in a recent social media video, which says that Popeyes is “always open seven days a week.”