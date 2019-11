Forget about the chicken sandwich war, Chick-Fil-A is bringing back the Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake just in time for the holidays!! The shake contains vanilla ice cream, peppermint flavor with chocolate chips, whipped cream and a cherry on top. If you’re a really big fan of the shake you should check out Chick-Fil-A’s blog and find out how to make a Peppermint Shake Pie!! Whatttt! The Peppermint Chocolate Chip Milkshake will be available now through January!