Chief Judge Issues Statement Regarding Fellow Judge’s Sentencing of Juror

The chief judge of the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court released a statement over the weekend, in response to the public debate about a local judge sentencing a 21-year-old man to 10 days in jail for missing jury duty.

Chief Judge Krista Marx says she issued the statement in order to explain to Palm Beach County residents where her authority lies. It reads in part:

“I am charged with the administrative supervision over all judges and court personnel within the Circuit. In this capacity, I am occasionally asked to intervene when an individual is dissatisfied with a sentence or judgement entered by one of our judges. However, as a Chief Judge, I do not have authority to review the legality of the rulings made by each individual judge. Instead that authority lies with the appellate courts. Moreover, under the Judicial Code of Conduct, I am prohibited from discussing any ongoing case nor can I discuss a judge’s rulings.”

The statement came after several state and local leaders called for disciplinary action against Judge John Kastrenakes, who sentenced Deandre Somerville to 10 days in jail after he slept through and missed his jury duty. Kastrenakes revoked the sentencing and cleared the record of Somerville a few days after the sentencing.

However, Senator Bobby Powell has been pushing for the Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission to investigate Kastrenakes.

