Chihuahua drives owner’s car into busy road

Well it seems we have entered the era of the driving dog.

The latest incident occurred Friday evening at a gas station on Gause Boulevard in Slidell, Louisiana.

According to the report, the owner of the vehicle put the vehicle in park as she got out to pump gas. Suddenly she noticed her vehicle rolling backwards and into a busy street.

The owner attempted to stop the SUV but could not get inside of it before it entered the roadway. Thankfully there was a break in traffic at the time the vehicle crossed into the street. As the vehicle rolled into another parking lot, the woman was able to gain control of the vehicle.

Investigators later found that the woman’s 5-pound Chihuahua somehow managed to shift gears in the vehicle which caused it to drive in reverse.

It was also reported that the vehicle has a mechanical defect that allows it to switch gears without your foot needing to be on the break.