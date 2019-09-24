Child calls 911 to report drunk school bus driver

Authorities in Longview, Washington are reporting that they received a call from a terrified student who claimed his bus driver was drunk as she dropped students off.

The incident was reported sometime last week.

Officials say the child told the dispatcher that while he was on the bus, the driver seemed to be disoriented, smelled of alcohol, and ran at least three stoplights.

“She’s like wobbling, and then her eyes — you can tell she was drunk,” the student told the dispatcher.

The boy told police that he was able to get off of the bus but he was concerned for the other students who have yet to be dropped off.

Officials were able to track down the driver who was later identified as Catherine Maccarone. Authorities say Maccarone smelled intoxicants during her arrest.

She is now facing DUI and reckless endangerment charges, however, authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and have reported that more charges may be filed.