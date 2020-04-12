Child Reportedly Dies After Falling from 16th Floor of Broward High-rise

A death investigation is still underway in Hollywood, after a child reportedly died after falling from the 16th floor of a high-rise condominium in the 2400 block of South Ocean Drive over the weekend.

Police and paramedics were called to the Quadomain Condomium, just south of Hollywood Boulevard, around noon on Saturday. They found the child’s body near the building.

The child reportedly fell from a window in a unit on the 16th floor, although police have yet to confirm details.

There are 810 units in the four Quadomain condomium complex’s 27-story towers.

This is a developing story.