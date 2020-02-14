Child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle at vendor station

A child has been rushed to an area hospital after they were struck by a car that drove into a Valentine’s Day street vendor.

The incident occurred on the 30000 block of South Dixie Hwy, in Miami-Dade just after 1:00 pm Friday.

According to a witnesses, two cars may have been racing down the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 when one of the vehicles lost control and crashed into a Valentine’s Day vendor.

The child described by witness reports as being around the age of 7, was rushed to a hospital in Kendall as a pediatric trauma patient.

The condition of the child at this time unknown and it has not yet been confirmed whether or not the vehicle involved was racing.

This is a developing story.