Chinese businesswoman sentenced to eight months for Trespassing at Mar-a-Lago

The 33-year-old businesswoman who was caught trespassing at Mar-a-Lago in March has been sentenced to 8-months behind bars.

The sentencing took place on Monday by Federal Judge Roy Altman.

According to the report, Yujing Zhang was apprehended by Secret Service personnel on March 30th after she was caught trying to enter the private club. Zhang told authorities that she was at the club to attend a United Nations Friendship Event, however, after further review, authorities found that Zhang had been told on several occasions that the event had been canceled.

Officials also found that Zhang was in possession of several cell phones, passports, USB drives, a thumb drive that is believed to be full of malware, and a signal detector to check for hidden cameras.

She was immediately arrested.

During the trial, Zhang chose to represent herself and claimed that she did nothing wrong, however, Assistant U.S. Attorney Rolando Garcia argued that Zhang knew what she was doing and “lied to everyone,” including her taxi driver. Garcia also pointed to the number of strange items Zhang had on her when she was apprehended and recommended that Zhang serve an 18- month sentence.

The judge, however, sentenced Zhang only to 8- months.

Zhang has been in custody since March 30th and will be credited for time served. After she completes her sentence, she will then be deported.