Chinese National Sentenced Today for Mar-a-Lago Incident

The Chinese woman found guilty this week of resisting arrest without violence after a December incident at Mar-a-Lago will be sentenced Friday.

Lu Jing was acquitted of trespassing at President Trump’s Palm Beach club, but was convicted of resisting arrest.

Jing testified she doesn’t know English, so she couldn’t understand the security guard’s orders to leave the property.

A jury of four women and three men deliberated for roughly 90 minutes on Wednesday. Jing faces up to a year in jail.

Meanwhile, Jing’s visa to remain in the United States has expired.

Jing is the second Chinese national arrested at Mar-a-Lago in less than a year. Last April Yujing Zhang was found guilty of trespassing at Mar-a-Lago and lying to the Secret Service.

A federal judge sentenced Zhang to eight months in prison.

She’s being held by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Glades County Detention Center and is awaiting deportation.