Chinese woman accused of Mar-a-Lago spying set for trial

As the upcoming trial for Chinese national who faces federal charges for trespassing at the Mar-a-Lago approaches, the mystery in whether the accused is a foreign spy continues to linger.

Yujing Zhang is accessed of breaking into the Trump-based hotel, and then lying to Secret Service agents.

The 33-year-old Shanghai business consultant fired her public defenders in June to act as her own attorney, and has reportedly struggled with pretrial hearings, and setting up Monday’s scheduled jury selection.

Prosecutors have accused Zhang of manipulating the hearings by insisting she understands complex legal concepts, but will then say she doesn’t understand a simple question and turns to her Mandarin translator.

Zhang reportedly speaks fluent English.

Additionally, prosecutors have filed under secret seal evidence that they say has national security implication.

However, Zhang has not been charged with espionage.

The Secret Service said when agents detained Zhang at Mar-a-Lago she was carrying a computer, a hard drive, four cellphones and a thumb drive containing malware, although agents later recanted that accusation.

Agents said Zhang told them she brought the electronics to Mar-a-Lago because she feared they would be stolen if left at her nearby hotel, but in her room they allegedly found a device to detect hidden cameras, computers, $8,000 in cash plus credit and debit cards, all in plain view.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment on the matter.

Chinese Officials attempts to contact Zhang in jail, where she is being held without bail, were unsuccessful, according to reports.

If convicted, Zhang could get six years in prison.