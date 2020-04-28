Chipotle Guac Recipe

Now you can have Chipotle’s famous guacamole without leaving home and heading to the restaurant! The fast-casual Mexican chain recently released the recipe on their Twitter feed for those wishing to recreate the dining experience at home. Grab 2 ripe Hass avocados, some lime juice, cilantro, red onion, jalapenos, plus a pinch of kosher salt and you’re ready to go. Perhaps the trick is to coat the scooped avocados with lime, then toss in the salt before mixing. Once you’ve achieved the proper consistency, then add the rest of the ingredients. Enjoy!!

What to do:

1. Cut avocados in half and remove pits carefully

2. Scoop the avocados into a bowl

3. Toss and coat with lime juice

4. Add the salt and mash until it's a smooth consistency

5. Fold in remaining ingredients and mix

6. Taste the guac & adjust seasoning if necessary — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 23, 2020