Chord on bungee ride snaps moments before riders are launched into air

Two men are lucky to be alive after a vital cord snapped on the bungee ride they were on moments before they were to be launched into the air.

The incident occurred Saturday at the Cobra Adventure Park in Panama, Florida.

Video of the incident shows the two riders seated in the “Vertical Accelerator” as the ride operator prepares to launch them into the air, suddenly the elastic rope on the left side of the ride, shreds to pieces and lands on the ground next to them.

The riders were removed from the ride and the ride was briefly shut down.

As of Monday, the ride was reportedly open and inspectors have been called to the park to check the ride.