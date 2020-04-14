Chris Cuomo Bashes CNN During Radio Show Meltdown

It could be the fever talking, but, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is saying, “I don’t like what I do.” Cuomo has been battling the coronavirus and it has caused him to re-assess his existence.

As a result, Cuomo lashed out against CNN Monday on his radio show saying he’s tired of towing the company line.

Cuomo says his COVID diagnosis has made him rethink his career: “I don’t like what I do, professionally, I’ve decided … I don’t value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship. I don’t think it’s worth my time anymore.”

The longtime cable host had a mini-existential crisis on his SiriusXM show, bashing his primetime gig.

During the show, Cuomo said his battle with COVID-19 has made him rethink his values and question his position as a public figure.

Speaking about his job as the host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” the Queens-born anchor said he doesn’t want to spend his time “trafficking ridiculous stories” and wants to stop analyzing the president.

Cuomo concluded his rant by saying that he “has to tolerate other people’s opinions of himself and that it’s just not worth it to him anymore.”

Chris Cuomo is the brother of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.