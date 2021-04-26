Chris Janson details frightening house fire: “I’m grateful to be alive”

Connor Dwyer

Chris Janson has revealed that earlier this month, he and his family survived a serious fire that broke out in the middle of the night at their home just outside of Nashville.

Chris’ wife Kelly woke him up when she heard the fire alarm go off, alerting them that a fire had started in his basement studio.

“This was not a little fire. This was a legit, ‘seven-foot flame, taller than me’ fire. It was a ‘melting my ceiling fan onto my ottoman’ fire,” Chris explains to People. “If it weren’t for her hearing that faint ‘beep, beep’ of the fire detector, it could have been very bad.”

The singer called 911 and the local fire department came and extinguished the fire; the couple safely evacuated the home with their children Georgia and Jessie. While waiting for the fire department, Chris attempted to douse the flames with large buckets of water.

“I went into survival mode. The fire melted my ottoman and literally created a campfire essentially right in the middle of my studio room. Thankfully, it didn’t burn the house,” he explained, adding that he suspects that the fire was caused by his laptop overheating.

The singer noted, “I’m just grateful to be alive.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.