Chris Janson is going ‘All In’ with a new album, featuring collabs with Eric Church and Travis Tritt

Warner Music Nashville

Chris Janson had exciting new details to share this week about his next album, All In.

Before making the full announcement, the singer dropped a couple of songs off the project, including the title track, “Cold Beer Truth” and the lead single, “Bye Mom.”

With the latest batch of details, though, Chris sets an April 29 release date for All In, and also clues fans into some special collaborators. Eric Church is a duet partner for one track, “You, Me & The River,” which is a song that Eric wrote solo. The track list also contains “Flag on the Wall,” a song that Chris and Eric co-wrote together.

But the Chief isn’t the only country legend that Chris tapped as a collaborator. The 16-song track list also includes “Things You Can’t Live Without,” a duet with ‘90s hitmaker Travis Tritt.

“There are all kinds of songs on this project, but they all flow together because they are genuine to me,” Chris reflects. “I went all in on every part of this process, from writing to singing to playing to producing. I feel like it’s my best, most true-to-myself album to date.”

Meanwhile, the singer is on the road for his Halfway to Crazy Tour, which runs through April 9.

