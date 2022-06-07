Chris Lane and ‘Bachelor’ ﻿alum Lauren Bushnell Lane expecting second child together

Jason Kempin/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are about to become a family of four!

On Monday, the Bachelor alumna, 32, and her country star husband, 37, revealed they are expecting their second child together. Sharing an adorable snapshot of the growing family to social media, Lauren, who already shares 11-month-old son Dutton Walker with Chris, announced, “Party of 4, coming October 2022. I cannot wait to see you as a big brother, Dutty!”

In an interview with People, the couple dished on how they found out their family would be expanding, with Lauren admitting, “To be quite honest, I’ve never been more shocked in my entire life, because this was very much an unexpected surprise.”

Lauren shared that she took a pregnancy test and was so surprised that she interrupted Chris as he was putting their son down for a nap.

“We had planned on having at least two kids, so we’re very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn’t necessarily on our exact timing,” she added. “We’re both just incredibly excited.”

The pair, who wed in October 2019, also shared their thoughts on whether baby number two will be a boy or girl. While the “Big, Big Plans” singer said “all the guys in our family, we make a lot of boys,” Lauren thinks “because of that, the Lane family could use some female energy in there.”

