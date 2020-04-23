Chris Lane has 'Big, Big Plans' to appear on 'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart'

Randy Shaffer

Chris Lane is on deck to make a special appearance Monday’s episode of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. In addition to performing on the show, he’ll share behind-the-scenes footage of his latest tour, named after his current single, “Big, Big Plans.”

The singer’s swoon-worthy single was written as an ode to his wife, Lauren Bushnell, who was herself a contestant on The Bachelor back in 2016. Chris and Lauren tied the knot last October, and earlier that year, he proposed to her with a performance of “Big, Big Plans.”

Earlier this month, Chris ventured into new territory with “Hold You Tonight,” a collaboration with EDM DJ and producer Gryffin. The video for that song also draws from Chris’ real-life love story, incorporating footage of the couple on their wedding day as well as clips of the singer performing live and in the studio.

The episode of The Bachelor spotlighting Chris’ performance will air on Monday night at 8PM ET on ABC.

