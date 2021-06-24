Chris Lane is offering one fan a private concert experience with help from Drinkworks

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Chris Lane is offering one winner the live music “Fix” of a lifetime, thanks to a new partnership with Drinkworks “PRESS. PLAY. SWEEPSTAKES,” a contest created alongside Deep Eddy Vodka.

With many country music fans desperately missing live music after over a year of pandemic shutdowns, Chris says this contest is the perfect way for him to reconnect with a winning fan through a one-of-a-kind concert experience.

“The thing that I’ve missed the most this past year is being out on the road and playing shows, but even more so seeing fans,” the singer explains in a statement. “There is nothing better than live music and good drinks with family and friends. So I’m really excited to partner with Drinkworks and give fans the chance to bring everyone together for some good times and make new memories!”

The winning fan will get an exclusive block party in Los Angeles featuring a private performance from Chris. Their night will also be catered by a mobile bar serving Drinkworks’ Deep Eddy Day Drink Variety Pack cocktails.

Fans who are over 21 years old can enter to win, and winners will be selected in August. In addition to the grand prize winner, 50 additional contest participants will be selected to win Block Party Kits, including a Drinkworks Home Bar and a Visa gift card.

