Chris Lane partners with Belk for "Big Big Plans" campaign

Randy Shaffer

Chris Lane is partnering with clothing store Belk to make a couple’s proposal even more special.

Belk has launched a new campaign encouraging people to share their plans to propose to their significant other, along with details of the couple’s love story including how they met, what a dream proposal would entail and if they’ve faced any challenges, such as job loss or military deployment.

The winning couple will receive merchandise from Belk, along with a personalized congratulatory video from Chris in which he’ll perform his hit song, “Big Big Plans.”

The deadline to enter the contest is February 28, with a winner to be selected around March 1.

“Big Big Plans” became Chris’ third #1 single when it topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2020. In one of two videos for the song, Chris proposes to his now-wife, The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell. The couple is expecting their first child, a boy, in June.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.