Chris Lane, Scotty McCreery put some “Small Town on It” for Hardy’s Hixtape: Vol. 2

﻿Chris Lane and Scotty McCreery trade verses on “Small Town on It,” one of the songs off the Hardy-curated, forthcoming Hixtape: Vol. 2.

On Chris and Scotty’s duet, the two men sing the praises of their small-town roots, and wax poetic about how small towns have a way of leaving their mark on everything they touch, from mud on a truck’s tires to the accent in a pretty girl’s voice.

Hixtape: Vol. 2 is Hardy’s newest brainchild, following Hixtape: Vol. 1, which he dropped in 2019. For that project, Hardy himself collaborated with every featured artist on the record. This time around, he’s singing on a selection of Vol. 2’s 14 tracks, while also incorporating collaborations between his musical buddies, including Scotty and Chris.

In total, there will be 33 artists featured on Hixtape: Vol. 2. The project comes out December 10. Leading up to its release, a new track will come out every Friday.

