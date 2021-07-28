Chris Lane used to work as a landscaper; still takes “pride” in mowing his own lawn

John Shearer

Long before he was topping the charts with hits like “Fix” and “I Don’t Know About You,” Chris Lane worked alongside his father and brother at the family’s landscaping company. The singer says the was as meaningful as it was educational.

“A lot of people don’t know this, so I used to do landscaping as a living,” Chris explains. “My dad started a landscaping company called Lane and Sons Landscaping, he still runs it to this day. My brother and I would always help every summer starting around 14 or 15 years old, but then we would come home from college during summer and we would always help him with that as well.”

While trying to make it in the music industry, Chris returned to his landscaping job for stability. And while he now has his hands full as a successful music artist and new dad to son Dutton, the singer still utilizes his landscaping skills in his own home.

“After I graduated college while I was trying to figure out exactly what I wanted to do with my life, I dove back into that and was still doing landscaping, even up until the day that I got a record deal with Big Loud, I still did landscaping off the side,” Chris says. “[It’s] something that I still do at my own house now. I mow my own yard and weed eat and blow, and I really enjoy that. I take pride in it. Only other job I’ve ever had is truly landscaping.”

Chris launches his Fill Them Boots Tour in October.

