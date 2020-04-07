Chris Lane ventures into pop territory with "Hold You Tonight"

Darkroom/Interscope Records

Chris Lane has collaborated with EDM DJ and producer Gryffin for a new song, "Hold You Tonight."

Chris' voice is smooth over the acoustic pop melody as he sings of a woman who's left a lasting impression on him. The song is reminiscent of a 90s pop layered with modern production.

"Get up outta my head/Get up outta my mind/And come and fall in to my arms/And let me hold you tonight," Chris croons in the chorus.

The video captures Chris' real-life love affair with wife Lauren Bushnell, showing clips of the couple on their wedding day, along with footage from Chris' live show and while recording the track in the studio.

Chris celebrated his second number-one hit in 2019 with "I Don't Know About You." His current single, "Big, Big Plans," is out now.

