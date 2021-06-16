Chris Lane will “Fill Them Boots” this fall with a headlining tour

Courtesy of Sweet Talk Publicity/Live Nation

Chris Lane’s gearing up to hit the road. He just announced his headlining Fill Them Boots Tour, which kicks off in late October.

Beginning in Memphis, Tennessee, the trek will take Chris through a string of nationwide stops, wrapping in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in March 2022. Rising act Lily Rose will join him for the full tour, and Tyler Rich and Ernest will split another opening slot.

The tour takes its name from Chris’ new single, “Fill Them Boots,” which dropped in April. It’s been an exciting few months for the singer both musically and personally, as he and his wife Lauren welcomed their first child, baby boy Dutton, earlier this month. Now, Chris says, he’s hoping Dutton will get his first taste of life on the road during his Fill Them Boots tour.

“Never been more excited for anything in my life!!” the singer says of his upcoming run. “Me, Lauren, Dutton & the boys can’t wait to see y’all…it’s been way too long.”

Tickets for the Fill Them Boots Tour go on sale June 25 at 10 a.m. local time, but a special pre-sale begins on June 22.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.