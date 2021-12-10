Chris Lane’s new song, “Stop Coming Over,” is more romantic than it sounds

Big Loud Records

Chris Lane delivers a story song with a classic twist today, releasing his twang-heavy new love ballad, “Stop Coming Over.”

Though the title might call a breakup song to mind, this track is anything but. Its lyrics tell the story of a guy who’s already all-in on his relationship, and the obvious next step is to move in together.

“When I listened to this song for the first time and heard that hook, I knew I had to record it,” the singer says. “It’s so catchy and the songwriting is so clever, I just loved everything about it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear this one and perform it live for y’all on the road!”

Speaking of the road, Chris will have ample chance to work the song into his set list when he sets forth on the next leg of his Fill Them Boots Tour in January. That batch of shows is named for his current single, and he’s released a number of other new songs lately, too, including the heartstring-tugging “That’s What Mamas Are For” and his warm-weather anthem, “Summer Job Money.”

At home, Chris has got plenty of real-life inspiration to pull from for his love ballads. Earlier this year, the singer and his wife, Lauren, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Dutton.

