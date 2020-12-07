Chris Lane's wife Lauren is pregnant with their first child

Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic

Chris Lane and his wife Lauren are expecting a baby in 2021.

The couple revealed the news via Instagram on Sunday, sharing a video of an ultrasound with Chris’ song “Big Big Plans” playing over it. “Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama,” he writes.

Lauren tells People that she felt compelled to take a pregnancy test after having a “funny feeling” that she was pregnant, even though there weren’t any physical signs. After the second line came up fuzzy on the first test, the couple bought a digital test that confirmed the pregnancy, though Lauren admitted that she took several more tests to be certain.

“Because I was so early we both were shocked but cautiously optimistic!” she says. “It was very exciting but now feels even more real seeing the ultrasound and hearing the heartbeat. We are just soaking it all in!”

Chris popped the question to the former The Bachelor contestant in 2019 at a Bushnell family gathering where he performed “Big, Big Plans.” The video for the hit single features clips from the couple’s wedding day.

By Cillea Houghton

