Chris Stapleton added to the performance lineup for the 2022 Grammy Awards

ABC

Chris Stapleton is joining the bill for the 2022 Grammy Awards. He’s part of a newly-announced, all-genre round of performers also including Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, Nas and H.E.R.

Chris’ latest album, Starting Over, is nominated for Best Country Album at the Grammys this year. Two of the album’s songs, “Cold” and “You Should Probably Leave,” are also nominated this year, for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, respectively.

One of the country genre’s most legendary voices, Chris has been a mainstay of the Grammy Awards over the last several years. He’s won five trophies in the past, netting Best Country Album wins both for his major-label debut, Traveller, and From A Room: Volume 1.

This year’s Grammy Awards will air on CBS on April 3 at 8 p.m. ET. Another just-announced performance segment is a tribute to Stephen Sondheim, performed by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler.

