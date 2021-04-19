Chris Stapleton adds dates to All-American Road Show Tour

ABC

Chris Stapleton is expanding his All-American Road Show Tour.

Hot off his Album of the Year win for Starting Over at Sunday’s 2021 ACM Awards, the singer has announced several new dates on the latest leg of his tour, kicking off in July.

Chris has added a third show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in New Hampshire on July 30, along with back-to-back shows at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan just outside of Detroit, on August 6 and 7.

He’s also scheduled to headline Cellairis Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta on August 28 and the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion near Houston on November 6 and the FedEx Forum in Memphis on December 3.

Additional stops in Virginia, Ohio and Florida are also on the tour, which is slated to run through June 2022.

Stapleton is bringing an all-star cast of opening acts with him, including Willie Nelson, Mavis Staples, Sheryl Crow, The Highwomen, Elle King, Caylee Hammack, Jamey Johnson, Yola and many more.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale April 30, May 7 or June 11. Visit Chris’ website for the full list of dates.

The Grammy-winning “Tennessee Whiskey” singer launched the All-American Road Show Tour in 2017 as his first solo tour. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several shows have been postponed or cancelled. Chris is set to resume the tour on July 17 at the famed Wrigley Field in Chicago.

