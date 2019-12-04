Chris Stapleton and more country stars getting their own Country Music Hall of Fame exhibits in 2020

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAChris Stapleton, Martina McBride and “Whisperin’” Bill Anderson will each get their own exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville in 2020.

The museum revealed that their year ahead will include a spotlight on each of the three diverse country icons.

“Each of these artists achieved country music stardom in a different era, and each has a compelling story to tell about early exposure to music, about the decision to pursue music as a career and about the struggle to overcome the challenges created by such a decision,” explained Museum CEO Kyle Young in a statement.

“In 2020, we will offer our visitors insight into the life of a Country Music Hall of Fame member who has been writing hits for more than 60 years; a magnificent singer who owns four CMA Female Vocalist of the Year awards; and a singer-songwriter who made his way from small clubs to sold-out arenas and four CMA Male Vocalist of the Year awards,” Young goes on to say.

Chris’ exhibit will open first, on June 26, 2020. Next up, the spotlight will be on Martina beginning August 21, and the museum will feature Bill beginning November 20.

In addition to the special exhibits, the Museum’s annual American Currents: State of the Music exhibit will open on March 6.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.