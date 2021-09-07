Chris Stapleton cancels festival show due to “non-COVID related illness

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT

Hopefully Chris Stapleton is on the mend, after being forced to cancel a show over the weekend due to an illness. The Kentucky native was scheduled to perform Friday at BottleRock Napa Valley, in Napa, California, but he was too ill to take the stage.

Chris announced the news on social media, clarifying that his sickness was “non-COVID related.”

“We sincerely apologize to the festival and attending fans,” Stapleton said. “Please know it isn’t a decision we made lightly and we thank you for your understanding.”

Chris also praised The Highwomen, which features Maren Morris, Natalie Hemby, Amanda Shires and Brandi Carlile, for quickly agreeing to fill in for him at the festival.

“We are also grateful to the amazing The Highwomen who, on a moment’s notice, have agreed to perform in our place,” he wrote. “We are focused on getting well at home and hope to see you all soon.”

Chris is currently on his All-American Roadshow Tour. His next scheduled concert is on Thursday, September 9, in Milwaukee.

