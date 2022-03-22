Chris Stapleton covers John Fogerty with new single, “Joy of My Life”

ABC

Chris Stapleton is looking at the “Joy” of life in his new single.

The country titan adds his smooth, smoky voice to “Joy of My Life,” originally written and recorded by Creedence Clearwater Revival co-founder and frontman John Fogerty in 1997. The lyrics depict a heartfelt picture of a man in love, who declares himself “the luckiest man alive.”

“Joy of My Life” follows Chris’ most recent #1 hit, “You Should Probably Leave.” Both tracks are featured on his latest album, Starting Over, which is nominated for Best Country Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The superstar continues on his headlining All-American Road Show Tour with a two-night stay in Atlantic City, NJ on April 8 and 9.

