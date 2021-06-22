Chris Stapleton, Darius Rucker & more featured on Metallica tribute album

Blackened Recordings

Country music is crossing over into The Black.

Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi are all featured on The Metallica Blacklist, a remake of rock legend Metallica‘s Grammy winning 1991 self-titled album, also known as The Black Album.

In honor of the groundbreaking project’s 30th anniversary, the iconic heavy metal band has called on more than 50 artists to help reimagine the album’s classic tracks, with each one appearing on their favorite album cut.

Chris, Darius and Mickey lend their voices to individual renditions of “Nothing Else Matters,” while Jon covers “Wherever I May Roam.”

Proceeds from all the songs benefit Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation, with each artist also selecting a charity that their song will support.

Chris has chosen he and wife Morgane Stapleton‘s Outlaw State of Kind, while Darius’ will support Music Children’s Health in his home state of South Carolina. Mickey has selected the United Negro College Fund and Jon the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism.

The Metallica Blacklist and a remastered version of The Black Album will be released on September 10.

