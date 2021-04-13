Chris Stapleton eyes “Starting Over” on the road, with a new #1 under his belt

ABC

Even though Chris Stapleton has quite a collection of platinum records, Grammys, CMA and ACM awards, the much-respected singer/songwriter only has a single number one to his credit — until now, that is.

This week, “Starting Over” reigns atop the country chart, following his previous #1 from 2018, “Broken Halos.”

Now, after more than a year at home, the perpetual road warrior is contemplating his return.

“I miss touring deeply, and I’m so ready to reach the light at the end of the tunnel and maybe get back out there and get to play for some folks,” Chris says. “And I hope we get to do that very, very soon, whenever that’s safe in a public health kind of way.”

Still, the father of five has enjoyed one “silver lining” of the unexpected vacation.

“The mixed blessing of the pandemic for me is I’ve gotten to spend more time being a dad and being with my children than I’ve ever gotten to do, certainly as a touring musician,” Chris explains. “I have three children under the age of three and I have two older ones that are twelve and ten.”

“When I go in to get the boys in the morning and I open the door, they say ‘Daddy’ before I open the door,” he continues. “And I’ve never really had that before.”

“That’s kind of a neat thing for me to get to have that. So I’m thankful for that and I’m grateful for that,” Chris adds. “As much as I look forward to getting back out on the road, I’ll miss a little bit of that.”

This Sunday, Chris performs on the ACM Awards, where he’s a leading nominee, with nods for Entertainer, Male Artist and Album. Tune in to watch at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

