Chris Stapleton is smooth as "Tennessee Whiskey" with surprise performance at Tyler Perry show

ABC/Image Group LAFans who attended Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell play in Nashville got an extra treat with a surprise performance by Chris Stapleton.

Chris and his wife Morgane were amongst the thousands of fans who attended Tyler's production of Madea's Farewell play Friday when it made a stop at Bridgestone Arena. The acclaimed filmmaker and playwright invited the country superstar to sing a snippet of his signature hit, "Tennessee Whiskey."

The crowd erupted in deafening applause the moment Chris rose from his seat with a microphone in hand and smoothly belted out the song's first verse and chorus as the crowd roared with cheers around him. At performance end, Tyler could be seen clapping from the stage dressed in his Madea attire.

"Madea could not come to the end of the farewell tour and have @chrisstapleton in the audience in Nashville, Tennessee and not have him sing a verse of Tennessee Whiskey! And he KILLED IT!! Thank you Chris, blessings to you, your wife, and them babies!!" Tyler writes on Instagram.

Nashville was one of the last dates on the Madea Farewell Play Tour that sees the end of Tyler's famous character who's been at the center of multiple films and plays over the past 20 years.

