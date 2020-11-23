Chris Stapleton is 'Starting Over' with #1 debut

ABC

Chris Stapleton is back on top.

The country superstar has debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with his latest project, Starting Over, and reached #3 on the all-genre Billboard 200, with sales of more than 102,733 units since its November 13 release.

The album also bows at the top of the Billboard Americana/Folk Albums and Digital Albums charts. Starting Over’s title track is currently in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

This marks Chris’ fourth consecutive album to claim the number one spot on the Top Country Albums chart following Traveller, From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.