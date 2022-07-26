Chris Stapleton joins Farm Aid lineup

ABC

Chris Stapleton will once again join the Farm Aid lineup.

The “Broken Halos” hitmaker has been announced as one of the newest acts to perform at the 2022 festival in Raleigh, N.C. along with Sheryl Crow, Brittney Spencer, Farm Aid co-founders Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp and more. Fellow Farm Aid founding member, Neil Young, will not perform due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris previously performed at the annual event in 2018.

Farm Aid will take place at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek on September 24, continuing the organization’s efforts to support farmers and their families and help keep them on their land.

See the full lineup here. Tickets go on sale July 30 at 10 a.m. ET.

