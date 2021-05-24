Chris Stapleton joins Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA

Chris Stapleton is among the major acts performing as part of 2021 Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival.

The “Tennessee Whiskey” hitmaker will help kick off the tour on August 22 with a performance in Austin, Texas at the Germania Insurance Amphitheatre. Also on the bill are Willie Nelson and Family, Yola, and Ryan Bingham.

The tour continues through October with stops at mostly outdoor venues in San Diego, Phoenix, Philadelphia and many more cities. Lucinda Williams, Margo Price and Sturgill Simpson are also part of the expansive lineup.

Luke Combs and Eric Church have previously performed at the festival, which launched in 2016.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

