Chris Stapleton leads the 2022 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival lineup

Chris Stapleton tops the bill for the 2022 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, along with a host of other big names from the country and Americana spheres.

Joining Chris as a headliner is Brandi Carlile. Elle King, the Avett Brothers, Brittney Spencer, Marty Stuart and many others also appear on the bill. Two-day general admission passes go on sale Thursday, with options for VIP packages also available.

Pilgrimage is now in its eighth year. The Franklin, Tennessee-based festival returned in 2021 following a two-year hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the event will be held September 24-25. As always, festival-goers will enjoy a wide variety of goods from local creators, including food, jewelry, locally-brewed beer and more.

