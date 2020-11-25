Chris Stapleton makes his first-ever stand atop the 'Billboard' Country Songwriters Chart

ABC

Earlier this month, Chris Stapleton dropped his fourth studio album, Starting Over. The project soared to number-one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and also swept into the top five on the all-genre Billboard 200.



Now, Starting Over has earned Chris yet another chart accolade. On the Billboard Country Songwriters chart dated November 28, he comes in at the number-one slot for the first time in his career.



The achievement’s thanks to five songs that he co-wrote on his new album, all five of which have entered into the Hot Country Songs’ Top 50. “Maggie’s Song,” which Chris wrote solo as a tear-jerking tribute to his beloved family dog, enters in at number 50 on the chart. “Devil Always Made Me Think Twice,” “Cold” and “You Should Probably Leave” come in at number 46, 40 and 24, respectively.

Starting Over’s title track and lead single is currently in the Hot Country Songs chart’s top 10.



Following its release, Starting Over notched 103,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It’s also Chris’ fourth album to hit number one on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart, following Traveller, From A Room: Volume 1 and From A Room Volume 2.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.